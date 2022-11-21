Two Pakistani teams win Huawei's annual ICT competition

Technology Technology Two Pakistani teams win Huawei's annual ICT competition

Two Pakistani teams win Huawei's annual ICT competition

21 November,2022 04:18 pm

BEIJING (Dunya News) - The Huawei ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Competition is an international annual competition that provides students with a platform to compete healthily and exchange ideas.



Two teams from Pakistan participated in the network category of the practise competition and won prizes.



"I graduated from the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), where Huawei has started the Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy. As I have had a great inclination toward ICT from the beginning, I decided to study in the academy and get the certifications from Huawei," said Sateesh Kumar from the winning team. Sateesh is not the only person who benefits from the projects.



To improve students’ ICT knowledge and practical skills, as well as their ability to innovate by utilising new technologies and platforms, Huawei established academics in a number of IT universities in Pakistan, where expert-level training is provided to benefit students in competitions as well as their future careers, according to CEN.

"I did my graduation in telecommunications from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The Huawei team visited us in 2019 to inform us about the ICT competition. I consulted different professors and trainers about which courses were available and which certifications I should do. Then, I got certification of the database from the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore in 2020," said Syeda Iqra Fatima, the only female member of the winning team.



"The competition is very complex. If you look at different subfields of ICT, for example, 5G, AI, big data, cloud computing, etc. You have to cover many different fields in it." Sateesh still vividly remembers the intensity of the competition. "During the competition, Huawei provided us with different things that we required for the improvement of knowledge, and the facilities and instructors. "They provided us with the necessities we needed during the trip and the facilities for our accommodation," Sateesh Kumar added.



Though challenging and competitive, the Huawei ICT competition is a life-changing activity for a lot of youngsters. "I got discouraged seeing my seniors have no jobs in the market on a telecom basis," said Bhagchand Meghwar, another star student from the winning team. He revealed that about 80 percent of his classmates are not working in the ICT field.



"But now we are getting a lot of benefits. Huawei also provided us with courses on current technology like AI and cloud computing and trained us. That is helping us a lot today." Bhagchand recently completed an internship with Huawei and got an official position. Sateesh is now working as a network engineer at China Telecom Global Company.



"As we are entering the digital world, we should participate in different competitions and training programs to get certifications, so that we can get more job opportunities in the future," suggested Syeda to youngsters who are interested in the ICT fields. "Good chances like Huawei ICT competition are given to show your talent. "Huawei also provides other opportunities, such as abroad scholarships," Bhagchand added.