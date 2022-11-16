NADRA develops app for abandoned bodies' identification

Technology Technology NADRA develops app for abandoned bodies' identification

NADRA develops app for abandoned bodies' identification

16 November,2022 05:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Wednesday developed an app for the identification of the abandoned bodies.



NADRA will provide the app to the Chhipa Welfare Association free of charge, and through the app, the process of identification of 6673 unidentified dead bodies has been made possible while 4427 dead bodies have been handed over after identification.



Moreover, the identification of mental patients will also be possible through the ID app, NADRA has successfully identified 1415 homeless men and 428 homeless women.