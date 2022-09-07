HEC, Huawei to organize eight day online training in ICT for Pak students

Technology Technology HEC, Huawei to organize eight day online training in ICT for Pak students

HEC, Huawei to organize eight day online training in ICT for Pak students

07 September,2022 04:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei Technologies (Pvt.) Ltd Pakistan to organize an eight-day long online training for 30 to 40 outstanding Pakistani students in the field of ICT tentatively from September 26, 2022 onward for a week period.

HEC and Huawei, in that regard, are inviting applications from potential Pakistani undergraduate students under the “Huawei Seeds for the Future Programme 2022”.

According to the Assistant Director Learning Opportunities Abroad Higher Education Commission Pakistan, Under the subject program, in the last 7 years, 130 students were selected from varsities across Pakistan by HEC and 55 of them were sent by Huawei to China for two weeks training on culture and advance ICT skills.

Same like last year, due to Covid-19, HEC & Huawei has again planned to organize online training this year.

HEC Official informed that the deadline to apply for this program is 18th September 2022.

The selected students will be able to obtain valuable cutting-edge ICT knowledge (5G, Cloud, AI, etc.) developed by Huawei’s Headquarters and experience a cross-cultural communication virtually. ??

As per eligibility criteria, the candidate must be a Pakistani/AJK national & permanent resident of Pakistan/AJK. Dual nationality holders are not eligible.

The major disciplines/subjects of the cand8idates should be such as Information and Communication Technology, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Informatics, Multimedia & Digital Arts, Software Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Engineering, Electrical Communication Engineering, Telecom Engineering, Electronics Engineering etc.

The students who will be considered for the online training are including, currently enrolled in final year of ICT related Undergraduate degrees (four years program only with 6th, 7th & 8th Semester) with minimum CGPA of 3.5 out of 4.

The students who have completed their four years undergraduate ICT related degrees with minimum CGPA of 3.5 out of 4 since summer 2021 are also eligible.

The students who are less than 24 years old on closing date of application, those who demonstrate excellent academic acumen, speak English fluently and have a strong interest in Information Communication & Technology and related fields will also be considered for online training.

Those students who have already got this training in previous years are not eligible to apply.

The selected students must have personal computer equipment and strong internet connection, the official added.

The selected students must be available during online training sessions (from 26th September 2022 for a week period).

Final selection will be based on academic excellence & Federal Govt. quota policy. In case of final award, selected candidates will not be able to withdraw.?

The students are asked to apply through HEC online application portal seedsprogramme.hec.gov.pk.

It is pertinent to mention here that HEC reserves the right to conduct interviews of initially shortlisted candidates. Incomplete or saved application on HEC online portal will not be considered. The recommendation of nominating agency i.e. HEC will be final and binding, it added. Hard copies of the documents is not required.