Google trained over 800 Pakistani women developers

Technology Technology Google trained over 800 Pakistani women developers

Google trained over 800 Pakistani women developers

31 August,2022 09:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) – This year, Google hosted a series of Women Techmakers sessions in Pakistan, which trained over 800 women developers.



The events were held as part of celebrations for International Women’s Day (IWD), and covered important topics such as online safety, as well as coding and presentation skills, a news release on Wednesday said.



This year’s International Women’s Day theme is # ProgressNotPerfection, which aims to celebrate women’s progress in all of its forms rather than cling to preconceived notions of perfection and failure.



In keeping with the theme, Google’s Women Techmakers sessions featured inspiring female speakers who shared their stories about overcoming obstacles in their lives and careers, as well as networking events that allowed women participants to connect with more people in the industry and forge new opportunities.



"At Google, we actively work to recognise the achievements of women in tech and inspire more women in Pakistan to embark on a tech career," said Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.



The Women Techmakers ambassadors have done an incredible job organising meaningful and helpful programmes for the women developer community this year, and we look forward to seeing more women in tech step up to be role models for other women."



Hira Tariq, a WTM Ambassador in Karachi, said: "Based on feedback, the Women Techmakers sessions brought a lot of positive energy to the women’s communities and gave many women the confidence to overcome obstacles in their own journeys."



Aligned with the theme of #ProgressNotPerfection, we have hopefully helped spread the message that it is okay for women to fail and that we should celebrate the incremental successes we make for the women’s community. "



Since 2013, Google has hosted thousands of Women Techmakers events across 75+ countries in honor of IWD. The mission is to build a world where all women can thrive in tech, and through the events, we help provide visibility, community, and resources for women in tech.