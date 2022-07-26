Russia to quit International Space Station 'after 2024'

26 July,2022 05:01 pm

MOSCOW (AFP) - Russia has decided to quit the International Space Station "after 2024", the newly-appointed chief of Moscow s space agency told President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Of course, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov told Putin in comments released by the Kremlin.