CAA introduces citizens' aviation protection App

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), on Thursday introduced a citizens aviation protection mobile application.

According to the sources shared by CAA, citizens and stakeholders will be able to report all problems related to aviation on the platform where they will be guided about various aspects to improve their experience.



In addition, through application the stakeholders along with the other citizens will be able to report the accidents, negligence and various emergencies during their flying experience.

Moreover, the person who would report the problem could customize their identity and picture if they want their identity not to be disclosed.

It is pertinent to state here that the users of aviation app would be able to convey information regarding any emergency and could avail help in any regard through application.