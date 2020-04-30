Ai Da, the British robot artist arrested in Cairo as a spy

LONDON (Web Desk) - Ai-Da had to participate in Forever Is Now, an international contemporary art exhibition at the Pyramids but she was stopped at the airport and confiscated from her companions. Apparently, she posed a security risk due to the cameras hidden in her eyes in other words, they accused her of being a spy.

Indeed, “a” robot-artist, that is Ai-Da, the artificial creature who came into the world two years ago in Great Britain and is now world famous for the pictures he paints.

The robot was kept “in the cell” for ten days and only at the last moment, thanks to the intervention of the British embassy, was she released and yesterday she was able to take part in the exhibition.

She is a robot-artist – said her creator, Aidan Meller – we must be clear, she is not a spy. People are afraid of robots, I understand, but the whole situation is ironic, because the purpose of Ai-Da is precisely to emphasize and warn against the abuses of technology. But she was detained because she is technological.

During the days of the kidnapping, Meller was concerned that the robot could be physically damaged, “It’s the most sophisticated ultra-realistic robot in the world.”

After her release yesterday, Ai-Da had her photograph taken in front of the Pyramids, it is the first time that an art exhibition, organized under the patronage of UNESCO, takes place in the famous archaeological complex and the robot is one of the ten artists chosen to participate.

The work he presented is a sculpture that reinterprets the enigma of the Sphinx: a huge self-portrait in clay with three legs.