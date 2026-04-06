Multan Sultans elect to field as winless Rawalpindiz face uphill battle in PSL 11 clash

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Multan Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rawalpindiz in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, setting the tone for a high-stakes encounter between a table-topping side and a team still searching for its first win.

Captain Ashton Turner invited Rawalpindiz to bat first on what marks the final fixture of the Lahore leg of the tournament’s opening phase. The decision comes with Multan Sultans carrying strong momentum, having featured in four matches so far and suffering just one defeat in the competition.

In stark contrast, Rawalpindiz have endured a difficult start to their PSL 11 campaign. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the side has played three matches and is yet to secure a single victory, placing them under mounting pressure to turn their fortunes around in Lahore.

This encounter also marks the first meeting between the two sides in the current edition of the PSL, adding an extra layer of intrigue as both teams look to assert their standing in the tournament. Multan Sultans currently sit at the top of the points table, reflecting their consistent performances, while Rawalpindiz remain anchored at the bottom.

The match carries added significance as it concludes the Lahore leg of PSL 11. Following a scheduled rest day, the tournament will shift to Karachi, where the next phase of matches will resume, bringing a new set of conditions and challenges for the competing teams.

Multan Sultans have fielded a strong playing XI featuring Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, Shan Masood and skipper Ashton Turner, alongside all-rounders and bowlers including Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

Rawalpindiz bring in left-arm spinner Asif Afridi in place of Jalat Khan, while Multan Sultans field an unchanged XI for the Match 14 of #HBLPSL11#NewEra | #MSvRP pic.twitter.com/6d9P37BCVw — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) April 6, 2026

Rawalpindiz, on the other hand, have placed their hopes on captain Mohammad Rizwan, who also takes on wicketkeeping duties, supported by Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell and Sam Billings. The side is further strengthened by Abdullah Fazal, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan and Asif Afridi.