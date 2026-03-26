Lahore Qalandars crush Hyderabad Kingsmen by 69 runs in PSL 11 opener

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) got off to a commanding start for defending champions Lahore Qalandars, who secured a comprehensive 69-run victory over debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Lahore Qalandars posted an imposing total of 199 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was anchored by Fakhar Zaman, who led the charge with a fluent 53, setting the tone early for the title holders. Haseebullah Khan added further impetus with an unbeaten 40, while Mohammad Naeem contributed a steady 30 at the top of the order.

Sikandar Raza chipped in with 24 runs, and Parvez Hossain Emon added 14, as the Qalandars maintained a strong scoring rate throughout the innings. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi remained unbeaten on 12, providing late acceleration, while Asif Ali and Abdullah Shafique made brief contributions of 6 and 4 respectively.