Mohsin Naqvi apologizes for PSL 11 schedule change

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi apologized to cricket fans over changes in the schedule of PSL 11, stating that national interest must always come first.

A ceremony was held in Lahore by the Pakistan Cricket Board in honor of all teams participating in Pakistan Super League 11.

The PCB Chairman welcomed both local and international players as well as distinguished guests. During the event, the PSL 11 trophy was unveiled, and the official anthem for PSL 11 was also launched.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt apologies to cricket fans, saying that the broader national interest of the country must be prioritized above all.

He stated that due to the regional situation, PSL 11 has been limited while keeping national interests in mind, adding that today’s sacrifice would lead to ease in the future.

He further said that the Pakistan Super League has become a top international brand and efforts will continue to take it to greater heights.

Federal ministers including Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Salik Hussain, Ali Pervaiz Malik, along with Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister Shafi Hussain, Talha Burki, Attorney General Mansoor Awan and former federal minister Gohar Ejaz attended the ceremony.

Franchise owners, the head coach of the Pakistan team, all national squad players, and international cricketers participating in PSL were also present at the event.