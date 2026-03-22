PSL 11 to start on March 26 without spectators, opening ceremony cancelled: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, has confirmed that the Pakistan Super League Season 11 will begin on March 26 as per schedule, but matches will be held without spectators.

Addressing a press conference at Qaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Naqvi said the decision was made after extensive consultations with the government. He emphasized that the PSL is an international brand featuring foreign players, making postponement difficult due to the lack of an available window later in the calendar.

PCB Chairman noted that while the duration of the current crisis remains uncertain, all arrangements have been made in coordination with relevant authorities.

He explained that with spectators not allowed in stadiums, there was little need to host matches across multiple venues. As a result, the tournament will now be limited to Karachi and Lahore, with a revised schedule aimed at reducing team travel. He added that more matches are planned for Peshawar in the next edition.

Naqvi confirmed that the opening ceremony has been cancelled and that fans will not be permitted into stadiums until conditions improve. He assured that the PCB will compensate franchises for financial losses caused by the absence of crowds, while ticket holders will be issued refunds.

He further stated that spectators may be allowed back if the situation stabilizes.

Referring to recent austerity measures, Naqvi said the government had raised fuel prices significantly due to global supply disruptions linked to regional tensions, prompting austerity steps across the country. These include reduced fuel allowances, fewer protocol vehicles, and energy-saving initiatives.

Despite the situation, Naqvi stressed that there are no security concerns, describing the issue as regional in nature and assuring that Pakistan remains safe. He added that international players are expected to arrive shortly and that a strong pool of players is available.

He also said PCB’s part-time employees would be permitted to work with franchises, adding that all teams were consulted and supported the decisions. Naqvi emphasized that postponing the PSL was not feasible due to scheduling constraints later in the year.

The PCB chairman also warned that action would be taken against players who terminated their PSL contracts to join other leagues.

