Four Pakistan kabaddi players banned over doping rule violation

(Web Desk) - The Anti-Doping Organization has banned four kabaddi players for four years after they refused to undergo doping tests during the National Championship in Lahore.

According to officials, the Pakistan Anti-Doping Organisation (PADO) issued the notification imposing the bans under existing anti-doping regulations. The action was taken after the players declined to provide samples for doping control, which constitutes a violation of anti-doping rules.

The banned players have been identified as Ubaidullah Rajput, Malik Bin Yameen, Rana Haider, and Kashif Sandhu. Authorities stated that refusal to submit to a doping test is treated as a serious offence and carries the same consequences as a positive test result under international and national anti-doping laws.

Following the decision, the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has also taken notice of the matter. A meeting of the federation’s disciplinary committee has been scheduled for January 12 in Lahore. During the hearing, the four players will be given an opportunity to appear before the committee and present their stance on the issue.

Officials added that the federation will review the case in line with its disciplinary procedures, and further action may be taken based on the outcome of the meeting.