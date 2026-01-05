Hosts Morocco reach AFCON quarter-finals as Cameroon knock out South Africa

A Brahim Diaz goal sent Morocco through to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals at Tanzania's expense on Sunday.

RABAT (AFP) – A Brahim Diaz goal sent Morocco through to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals at Tanzania's expense on Sunday, with Cameroon now standing in the way of the hosts after the Indomitable Lions edged South Africa 2-1 in their last-16 clash.

Real Madrid winger Diaz scored once in each of Morocco's three group matches at the tournament and maintained his goal-a-game record with the 64th-minute strike that sealed a 1-0 victory at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

He is the first Moroccan player to find the net in four consecutive AFCON matches and his celebrations included holding up a shirt belonging to injured midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

Diaz later dedicated the last-16 victory to his teammate, who arrived at the stadium using crutches and has been ruled out of the rest of the competition with a calf injury.

The goal came after Morocco squandered numerous chances while stretching their unbeaten run to 23 matches -- their last loss was to South Africa at the 2024 AFCON.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, the African player of the year, set up the winning goal as he made his first start in the tournament having recovered from an ankle injury.

Morocco were favourites for several reasons, including home advantage, the backing of almost 70,000 supporters, and lying 101 places above Tanzania in the world rankings.

However, it was Tanzania who had the first chance in the third minute, but Saimon Msuva misconnected with a Selemani Mwalimu cross.

Morocco had the ball in the net after 15 minutes as Ismael Saibari nodded Abdessamad Ezzalzouli's free-kick past goalkeeper Hussein Masaranga, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The pressure from the hosts mounted in the second half and Hakimi rifled a free-kick against the crossbar before the goal finally arrived.

Hakimi teed up Diaz, who beat Masaranga at his near post with an angled shot from close range.

"The reading of the game is simple: we only started playing in the second half but we hands down deserved to go through," said Morocco coach Walid Regragui.

It was a valiant effort from Tanzania in their first ever appearance in the knockout stages, but the 2027 co-hosts head home having still never won a game at the Cup of Nations in 13 attempts.

"I am so proud of what my team produced," said Tanzania's Argentinian coach Miguel Angel Gamondi.

"They showed that the gap between Morocco and us is not as big as people think. We will come back stronger, I am convinced of that."

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT FOR BROOS

Morocco will now face Cameroon on Friday after the Indomitable Lions got the better of South Africa at Al Medina Stadium across Rabat in Sunday's late game.

Goals either side of half-time by Junior Tchamadeu and Christian Kofane made the difference for Cameroon against a South Africa team coached by Hugo Broos, the Belgian who led the Indomitable Lions to their fifth continental title in Gabon in 2017.

Tchamadeu, the London-born Stoke City full-back, opened the scoring from close range in the 34th minute after a deflected shot fell into his path.

Teenage Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane then headed in the crucial second goal two minutes after half-time.

A late rally from South Africa saw Evidence Makgopa pull one back on 88 minutes, but Cameroon nervously held on.

Cameroon, the five-time continental champions, can now go into their quarter-final showdown with Morocco in relaxed mood, knowing the pressure is on the host country.

"I want to savour this victory first of all. The game against Morocco is still a long way away," said Cameroon coach David Pagou, who only took over the team days before the tournament began.

"We suffered today even though we won, and I think we all need a rest."

Meanwhile there is major disappointment for Bafana Bafana, who finished third at the 2024 AFCON, but they can console themselves by turning their attentions towards the upcoming World Cup.

"We are not going backwards but we do have to make a good evaluation of what happened here at this tournament as we look forward to the World Cup," said Broos.

