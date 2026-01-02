Colonel Nabeel Ahmed Rana elected PTF president

(Web Desk) - The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has unanimously elected Colonel Nabeel Ahmed Rana as its new President, while Najia Rasool was chosen as General Secretary.

According to details, the decision was made during a meeting of the PTF General Council, where Colonel Nabeel Ahmed Rana, Secretary of the Army Fitness and Sports Directorate, was elected unopposed as President.

Colonel Rana is widely known for his strong command over sports administration and effective management skills. His election is being viewed as a positive step toward improved governance and institutional strengthening of taekwondo in Pakistan.

Addressing the meeting, newly elected PTF President Colonel Nabeel Ahmed Rana thanked the members for their trust and pledged to work with full commitment, vision, and dedication to elevate Pakistan taekwondo at both national and international levels.

He announced special focus on player welfare, grassroots development, capacity building, and expanding international opportunities for athletes and officials.

It is worth noting that Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Raja Waseem Ahmed stepped down from the presidency following a final warning issued by the Pakistan Sports Board over violations of sports policy.