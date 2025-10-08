Villarreal v Barcelona league match will take place in Miami on December 20, LaLiga confirms

MADRID (Reuters) - Villarreal's home LaLiga match against Barcelona will take place on December 20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, LaLiga president Javier Tebas said on Wednesday, marking the first time that an official European league match will be played abroad.

Following UEFA's reluctant approval earlier this week, Tebas confirmed the venue for the Matchday 17 fixture.

"This is one game out of the 380 that make up the season," Tebas said in a statement on Wednesday, defending the decision.

"LaLiga represents millions of fans around the world, including many who follow their teams passionately and deserve the chance to experience seeing them live at least once.

"This match is about bringing our football closer to that global fanbase without diminishing our commitment to those who enjoy it week in, week out in stadiums across Spain."

Pre-sale registration for tickets is already open at LALIGAMIAMI.com and tickets will go on sale on October 22, as LaLiga continues its efforts to expand its footprint in the lucrative North American market.

Inspired by the strategies of the NFL and NBA, the Spanish league has spent nearly a decade pursuing its transatlantic ambitions, though it has faced a backlash from fans, players and UEFA itself.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin expressed reservations about the move, stating: "League matches should be played on home soil; anything else would disenfranchise loyal match-going fans and potentially introduce distortive elements in competitions."

"While it is regrettable to have to let these two games go ahead, this decision is exceptional and shall not be seen as setting a precedent," he added, also referring to AC Milan’s Serie A encounter with Como that will be held in Perth, Australia, in early February.

"Our commitment is clear: to protect the integrity of national leagues and ensure that football remains anchored in its home environment," he added.

To address concerns from local supporters, LaLiga confirmed that Villarreal's season-ticket holders will receive compensation. Those wishing to attend the Miami fixture would have their travel costs covered, while those opting not to travel will be offered a 30% discount on their season tickets.

"This is a unique opportunity for Villarreal to further its growth and strengthen its presence in a market as significant as the United States," Villarreal president Fernando Roig said in a statement.

"We know that playing this game away from home will impact on our season-ticket holders, which is why we are implementing meaningful, concrete measures to compensate them. We are confident it will be a great experience."