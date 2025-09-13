Germany, France, Argentina and Austria on brink of Davis Cup finals

PARIS (AFP) – Germany, France, Argentina and Austria all edged closer to the Davis Cup finals on Friday taking 2-0 leads in their second round qualifiers.

The seven winners of the best-of-five matches in this weekend's qualifiers advance to November's 'Final 8' hosted by defending champions Italy in Bologna.

In Tokyo, Jan-Lennard Struff and Yannick Hanfmann got former three-time winners Germany off the mark against Japan.

Struff battled past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 with Hanfmann seeing off Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 6-3.

In Groningen, Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry beat Jesper De Jong 6-4, 6-4 and Francisco Cerundolo dispatched Botic Van De Zandschulp 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.

"It's tough to swallow," said De Jong as the Netherlands need to win Saturday's doubles to stay in the competition.

"It was an amazing atmosphere which I tried to use. I'm gutted I didn't get the win for them."

Davis Cup novice Corentin Moutet got France off the mark on indoor clay in Croatia beating Dino Prizmic 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in Osijek.

The 26-year-old Frenchman had to work hard in a match that lasted 3hr 17min against the 20-year-old Prizmic who has moved up from 400th to 119th in the ATP rankings this year.

Arthur Rinderknech later eased match veteran Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-4 in the second rubber.

"It's an ideal scenario. We obviously prefer to finish at 2-0 even if I know full well that the hardest part is tomorrow (Saturday)," said France captain Paul-Henri Mathieu.

In Debrecen, 173rd-ranked Jurij Rodionov gave Austria their first point against Hungary with an upset of 59th-ranked Fabian Marozsan 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5.

Lukas Neumayer later dispatched Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7) to leave the hosts with a mountain to climb to advance to the finals.

"It was a crazy match," said 23-year-old Rodionov.

"It could have gone either way. I kept fighting, I keep grinding and believing in myself."

On Saturday, Australia will bid to reach the Davis Cup finals for a fourth straight year against Belgium in Sydney.

The United States, record 32-times winners, host the Czech Republic in Delray Beach, Florida and Denmark take on six-time champions Spain in Marbella.

