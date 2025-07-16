England's Woad turns pro at age 21 and joins LPGA Tour

The 21-year-old from Farnham became the world amateur number one last month

MIAMI (AFP) – England's Lottie Woad, coming off a victory at the Women's Irish Open and her best major finish, said on Tuesday she has decided to turn professional and join the LPGA Tour.

The 21-year-old from Farnham became the world amateur number one last month and became the first amateur since 2022 to win a Ladies European Tour event when she captured the Irish crown by six strokes on July 6.

Last Sunday, Woad shared third at the Evian Championship in France, her best finish ever at a women's major, setting the stage for her announcement on social media.

Woad's major result was enough to qualify her for an LPGA membership through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP) programme, becoming the first player to earn a spot that way.

"I am very excited to announce that I've decided to turn professional," Woad posted on social media. "I'm delighted to have secured a @LPGA card through the LEAP. I'm also happy to accept membership of the @LETgolf for 2026. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this position."

Woad is scheduled to make her professional debut at the Women's Scottish Open on July 24-27 at Dundonald Links, a berth she earned with her victory in Ireland.

She is also set to play in the Women's British Open, the final major of the year. It will be played on July 31-August 3 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales. Woad shared 10th in last year's event at St. Andrews.

Woad, whose triumphs include last year's Augusta National Women's Amateur, had been playing for Florida State University.

Woad will have LPGA Tour status for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026, but a tour statement said the remainder of her LPGA schedule for this season remains uncertain.