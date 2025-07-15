McIlroy confident of handling emotional British Open on home turf

McIlroy became just the sixth man to win all four majors when he beat Justin Rose at Augusta.

PORTRUSH (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Rory McIlroy insists the emotion of his return to Royal Portrush for this week's British Open will not distract him from challenging for the title.

It will be the second time that Northern Ireland's McIlroy has competed in his own country in the British Open after the tournament was staged at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Back then, the world number two tried to block out the noise surrounding the event's return after a 68-year absence to the links where he set the course record of 61 as a 16-year-old.

But McIlroy struggled to handle the passionate support he received from local fans as he missed the cut by a stroke.

"I think I remember the ovation I got on the first tee on Thursday and not being ready for how I was going to feel," the 36-year-old told reporters on Monday.

"I was a little surprised and a little taken aback. I was like, 'These people really want me to win'. I think that brought its own sort of pressure and more internally from myself and not really wanting to let people down.

"I learned pretty quickly that one of my challenges, especially in a week like this, is controlling myself and controlling that battle.

"I think in '19 I probably tried to isolate and I think it's better for everyone if I embrace it. I think it's better for me because it's nice to be able to accept adulation, even though I struggle with it at times."

The five-time major winner has spoken of struggling for motivation following the completion of his career Grand Slam with a dramatic victory at the Masters in April.

McIlroy became just the sixth man to win all four majors when he beat Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta.

After a disappointing spell following that memorable triumph, he is hopeful an encouraging joint-second place at the Scottish Open last week will be the springboard for a title charge at Royal Portrush.

"I'm certainly encouraged by how I've played the last two starts, especially last week in Scotland," he said.

"I think the two weeks off after the Travelers (Championship) just to reset, to get over here, a bit of a change of scenery has been really nice.

"I'm excited with where my game is. I felt like I showed some really good signs last week.

"I feel like I'm in a good spot and -- not that last week was a pure preparation week -- but I definitely feel like it put me in a good spot heading into here."

