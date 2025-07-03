Pakistan's first international gold medallist Din Mohammad passes away

Sports Sports Pakistan's first international gold medallist Din Mohammad passes away

Trailblazing athlete who clinched Commonwealth bronze leaves behind legacy that inspired generations

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 03 Jul 2025 19:20:15 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s first-ever international gold medallist wrestler Din Mohammad has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was over 100 years old.

Hailing from Lahore’s Bata Pur area, Din Mohammad earned the honour of winning Pakistan’s first gold medal in the 1954 Asian Games held in Manila.

Representing the country in wrestling, he defeated opponents from the Philippines, India, and Japan to claim the top podium spot.

Besides the Asian Games gold, Din Mohammad also brought home a bronze medal from the Commonwealth Games and represented Pakistan in numerous international events, raising the national flag with pride.

Punjab Sports Board spokesperson confirmed his passing and recalled that it was Din Mohammad who gave Pakistan its first-ever gold at an international event.

Punjab Sports Minister Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar expressed deep sorrow at his death, saying: “Din Mohammad’s services to the nation and wrestling are unforgettable. He lifted Pakistan’s flag in international arenas and is a true national hero.”

Punjab Director-General of Sports Khizar Afzal Chaudhry also conveyed heartfelt condolences, saying: “May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Wrestler Din Mohammad made the nation proud and his contribution to Pakistani sports will always be remembered.”

Both officials extended prayers and sympathies to the bereaved family, terming Din Mohammad a source of pride for the nation and an inspiration for future generations.