Chelsea sign Brazil striker Joao Pedro from Brighton

LONDON (AFP) – Chelsea signed Brazil striker Joao Pedro from Brighton in a deal worth a reported £60 million ($79 million) on Wednesday.

Pedro jetted to the United States, where Chelsea are playing in the Club World Cup, on Sunday after the terms of his eight-year contract were agreed.

With the transfer now confirmed following a medical, Pedro is available to play for Enzo Maresca's side in their Club World Cup quarter-final against Palmeiras in Philadelphia.

FIFA has given clubs involved in the Club World Cup knockout phase until July 3 to register new players for the tournament.

"Everyone knows this is a big club with a great history," Pedro said.

"They had brilliant players in the past and have brilliant players now, so I am excited to join and you know when you are a Chelsea player you must think one thing - win."

Pedro, who joined Brighton for £30 million from Watford two years ago, scored 30 goals in 70 appearances for the Seagulls and has been capped three times by Brazil.

The 23-year-old missed Brighton's final two matches of the season after being dropped due to a training ground altercation with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Pedro is the fourth player Chelsea have signed from Brighton in recent years after Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea, who qualified for next season's Champions League, have already splashed out on striker Liam Delap, midfielder Dario Essugo and defender Mamadou Sarr since the end of last term.

Brazilian rising star Estevao Willian, 18, will join the Blues after his Club World Cup campaign with Palmeiras.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens could also be a Chelsea player soon after a deal worth up to a reported 65 million euros ($76 million) was agreed for the 20-year-old on Saturday.

