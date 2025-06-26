Mbappe returns to Real Madrid training at Club World Cup

Mbappe returned to training after missing Real Madrid's first two matches at the Club World Cup.

PHILADELPHIA (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe returned to training on Wednesday after missing Real Madrid's first two matches at the Club World Cup in the United States due to illness, the Spanish giants confirmed to AFP.

The French superstar was taken to hospital last Thursday for tests and treatment after suffering gastroenteritis, before later being released.

He played no part in Real's opening game at the tournament, a 1-1 draw with Saudi side Al-Hilal in Miami, or the 3-1 defeat of Mexico's Pachuca at the weekend.

Coach Xabi Alonso did indicate after the latter game that Mbappe was on the mend, saying: "He is doing better, he is recovering."

Real posted images of Mbappe in training on Wednesday on their website, as the squad worked out at their Florida base before travelling north in the afternoon to Philadelphia.

That is where Madrid will take on Red Bull Salzburg of Austria on Thursday in their last Group H match and will be looking for a victory which will confirm their progress to the last 16 in first place in the section.

A draw can also take them through to the next round, with Manchester City and Juventus the possible opponents in the last 16.

Mbappe has scored 43 goals in 56 appearances since joining Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain last year. His last game was for France in a 2-0 win away to Germany in the UEFA Nations League on June 8.

