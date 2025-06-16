Sinner had 'sleepless nights' after dramatic French Open final loss

Sinner said he had experienced "a few sleepless nights" since his French Open loss to Alcaraz.

MUNICH (Germany) (AFP) – Italian Jannik Sinner said on Sunday he had experienced "a few sleepless nights" since his historic French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner, 23, tasted defeat after five hours and 29 minutes in Roland Garros' longest ever final last weekend and wasted three match points, having been two sets up.

"I had already a few sleepless nights, but I think every day it gets better," Sinner told reporters before starting his grass season in Halle, Germany next week.

"Tennis is important in my life but nevertheless family and friends more important.

"Nonetheless I think often about the match," the world number one added.

Sinner failed to add to his Australian and US Open titles in the already legendary decider with Spaniard Alcaraz in Paris.

He returned home to Trentino-South Tyrol after the gruelling encounter on clay.

"I was very relaxed with my family. We grilled a bit, played table tennis with my friends," Sinner said.

"Really normal things, nothing special. I like going home, when a lot is going on.

"I feel safe at home and with my friends," he added.

Sinner returned from a three-month doping suspension in mid-May and now turns his mind to defending the title in Germany.

"The ball can bounce a bit funny because of the grass, and you have to serve intelligently," Sinner said.

"But in general, it is a surface on which I took a step forward last year and we will see how it goes this year," he added.

