Russell fastest for Mercedes ahead of Norris in second practice

Sports Sports Russell fastest for Mercedes ahead of Norris in second practice

Russell powered his Mercedes to the top of the times ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 07:37:27 PKT

MONTREAL (AFP) – George Russell powered his Mercedes to the top of the times ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris in Friday's second practice for this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

As four-time champion Max Verstappen struggled to reprise his pace-setting form for Red Bull in the opening practice session, Russell clocked a best lap in one minute and 12.123 seconds to beat Norris by 0.028 seconds.

Russell's Mercedes team-mate teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli was third ahead of Williams' Alex Albon, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and championship leader Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren.

It was clear that McLaren were taking a measured approach to the weekend as they tested updated front wing and suspension.

Carlos Sainz was seventh for Williams ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the sole Ferrari, after team-mate Charles Leclerc had crashed and damaged his car in first practice.

Verstappen was ninth ahead of the two Red Bulls of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.

For Russell, who started on pole last year, it was an encouraging session on a bright and clear day at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where Ferrari are revered. It was the first time Russell had been fastest in a practice this year.

"It's nice," Russell said after the session. "It might be my first time topping a leaderboard this year, 10 races in. So obviously, it's been a very positive day."

The action began with a range of tyres chosen for use after the earlier session in which Leclerc had crashed and badly damaged the survival cell in his Ferrari. That required prolonged work to replace it and he was ruled out of FP2.

PRESSURE ON FERRARI

All this heaped more pressure on Ferrari and Hamilton as media speculation swirled and team boss Fred Vasseur hit back at "stupid" stories that threatened to undermine their season.

Russell set an early quickest lap before Stroll, the local hero, hit the wall at Turn Seven and damaged his Aston Martin's front wheels. His race engineer Gary Gannon asked him to stop and park, his session over.

In improving conditions, Norris on mediums found his groove to go top before Albon and then Russell took control, the Mercedes man eight-tenths faster than his pole lap last year.

Verstappen expressed his frustration at his Red Bull's handling.

"The car's jumping crazy at the rear," he said, a complaint similar to one from Hamilton who reported "the rear keeps kicking out" asking his engineer for help.

Back on one of his favourite circuits, where he shares a record of seven wins with Michael Schumacher, Hamilton was showing pace to rise to second behind the ever-improving Russell, on mediums.

Both McLarens soon climbed into the top 10 after taking a methodical approach to the use of their new upgrades, Norris rising to second, but Mercedes with Russell on top and Antonelli third, appeared to be strongest with 15 minutes remaining.

As the teams began race-trim runs, there were 17 drivers separated by one second, ahead of Franco Colapinto’s Alpine – clear evidence that a closely-fought contest is in prospect for Saturday’s critical qualifying.

