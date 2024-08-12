US, China capture 40 golds each as curtain falls on Paris Olympics

US, China capture 40 golds each as curtain falls on Paris Olympics

US captured 44 silver to China's 27 and topped the table with 126 medals

Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 09:05:42 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States topped the medals table at the Paris Olympics with 40 golds after the final title was decided on Sunday, finishing above China only by virtue of their 44 silvers.

China, who were the last team apart from the US to top the standings when they did it on home soil at the 2008 Beijing Games, also won 40 golds but managed only 27 silvers.

The US women's basketball team secured their country's pre-eminence by edging host nation France in a breathless finish to win the final gold of the Games. The US also won most total medals with 126 to China's 91.

Host France won 16 golds to finish fifth on the table and their total tally of 64 medals was their best for more than a century.

Japan grabbed 20 gold medals to finish third followed by Australia with 18 golds.

Pakistan won a gold medal and is placed at 62nd place on the table.