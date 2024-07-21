Croatia's Vida retires from international football

Published On: Sun, 21 Jul 2024 19:17:42 PKT

(Reuters) - Croatia defender Domagoj Vida has retired from international soccer after 14 years in the national team, the Croatian Football Federation said on Sunday.

Vida, 35, made his international debut in May 2010 and has played 105 matches for Croatia. He was part of the Croatia side that reached the final of World Cup 2018 and finished third in World Cup 2022.

"It is an honour to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world once in your career," Vida said in a statement.

"And when you do it 105 times, you play in seven major competitions ... then you can just be infinitely grateful for such a privilege."

Former Bayer Leverkusen and Besiktas player Vida currently plays for Greek top-flight club AEK Athens.