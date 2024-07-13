Argentina seek 'triple crown' but Colombia aim for upset in Copa final

Argentina will take on a formidable Colombia in Sunday's Copa America final.

MIAMI (AFP) – Argentina can become the first South American team to win the 'triple crown' of three straight major tournament titles if they can overcome a formidable Colombia in Sunday's Copa America final.

Inspired by Lionel Messi, Argentina followed up their 2021 Copa America title with the World Cup triumph a year later and have advanced with little drama to this weekend's showpiece with the Colombians.

Spain are the only other team in international football to have won a World Cup in between two straight continental titles when they clinched Euro wins in 2008 and 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.

As well as achieving that landmark for the squad coached by Lionel Scaloni, a win would also give the 'Albiceleste' a record 16th Copa America title -- they are currently tied with Uruguay on 15 Copa wins.

But Colombia have an impressive streak of their own, heading into what should be a fiery and passionate night at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Colombia are unbeaten in 28 matches, a record for the team, and have arguably had the tougher route to the final.

While Argentina took care of business against surprise package Canada in their semi, enjoying a comfortable 2-0 win in New Jersey, Colombia had to battle past Uruguay on Wednesday in Charlotte, winning 1-0 despite being down to ten men for the entire second half.

PERFECT FINAL

In many ways, Sunday's is the perfect final for the tournament.

Few would dispute that the two best teams in this year's 16-nation competition will fight for the title and there should be an electric atmosphere with both sides able to draw on support from large communities in Miami.

Argentina, ranked number one in the world by FIFA and with a team that has been together for several years, are favourites, but few expect a one-sided game.

"Scaloni knows them all by heart. Argentina today have a solidity that is foolproof and they have the added bonus of having the best player in the world, which is why they are the big favourites," said former Chile and Inter Milan striker Ivan Zamorano, who is covering the tournament is a television pundit.

But former Colombia star midfielder Carlos Valderrama believes a surprise could be on the cards.

"I see Colombia winning on Sunday," he told AFP, "We have a great team to dream about.

"I am optimistic about the national team, because of the process and the results they have been getting, and also because of the way they are playing.

"The team is unbeaten, is playing well in the Copa, with James (Rodriguez) as the best player in the tournament, so we can dream of being champions because we have a great team," he added.

Rodriguez, who grabbed global attention with his performances in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has never truly lived up to expectations at club level but at 34 is producing some of his best football in the yellow jersey of his country.

Colombia's sole Copa America title came in 2001.

There is an emotional factor for Argentina with Sunday's game also a farewell to the national team for 36-year-old winger Angel Di Maria.

"I'm not ready for my last game with the national team, but it's time," he said this week.

"A thousand things can happen, but I think that whatever happens I can go out on a high note. I've done everything to be able to leave through that door," added the Benfica midfielder.

While defender Nicolas Otamendi may also depart, it remains to be seen if this will be the last tournament for Messi, who will turn 39 during the 2026 World Cup.

"I'm living it like everything else in recent times: enjoying it very much and being aware, like Fideo (Di Maria) and Ota (Otamendi), that these are the last battles," the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner said after the semi-final win.

Organisers CONMEBOL will be hoping that, unlike in Charlotte, the battles will be purely of a footballing nature.

There were violent clashes between Colombia and Uruguay fans at the end of the game with Uruguayan players storming into the crowd and joining the fighting.

"We want to reaffirm and warn that no action will be tolerated that tarnishes this global football celebration," CONMEBOL said in a statement on Thursday.

The incidents tarnished a tournament which has been viewed as a test for venues which will host games at the 2026 World Cup which is being hosted by the USA with Canada and Mexico.

While Charlotte is not a host city for 2026, Miami will host seven games including a quarter-final and the third-place game.

