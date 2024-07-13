Sweden's Aberg powers to second round lead at Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Swedish rising star Ludvig Aberg powered to the top of the Scottish Open leaderboard after the second round on Friday.

Aberg carded a second successive round of 64 to move into first place with a one-shot lead over Frenchman Antoine Rozner.

The 24-year-old went bogey free and notched six birdies as he reached 12 under par at the Renaissance Club.

Rozner, who has yet to drop a shot this week, added a 64 to his opening round of 65 in the warm-up event ahead of next week's British Open at Royal Troon.

Italy's Matteo Manassero and South Korea's Im Sung-jae were both on 10 under after rounds of 63 and 67 respectively.

"It's been very nice. I felt like we've had a very good game plan and are executing the shots," Aberg said.

Aberg only turned professional in June last year and won the final Ryder Cup qualifying event in Switzerland in September.

He was hailed as a "generational talent" after being given a wild card by Europe captain Luke Donald.

Aberg partnered Viktor Hovland to a thrashing of world number one Scottie Scheffler and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka as Europe regained the trophy.

Two months later, he won his first title on the PGA Tour in the RSM Classic, then finished runner-up to Scheffler at The Masters on his major championship debut in April.

Determined not to let success go to his head, Aberg added: "I wouldn't describe myself as a superstar. All I try to do is play good golf.

"Whether these last 12 months have changed my life on the golf course, it hasn't really changed my life off the golf course.

"I'm still me and I'm still the same personality and that's not going to change in the future."

First round leader Justin Thomas slumped with a two-over 72 to fall six shots off the pace.

Rory McIlroy carded a round of 66 to reach nine under par as he bids to bounce back from his US Open meltdown.

The four-time major winner was on the brink of victory at Pinehurst, holding a two-shot lead with five holes to play.

But he bogeyed three of the last four holes to finish a shot behind Bryson DeChambeau and miss out on his first major title since 2014.

