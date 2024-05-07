Sweden's Aberg pulls out of PGA Wells Fargo with sore knee

Sports Sports Sweden's Aberg pulls out of PGA Wells Fargo with sore knee

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden withdrew from this week's PGA Wells Fargo Championship.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 07 May 2024 07:33:03 PKT

WASHINGTON (AFP) – World number six Ludvig Aberg of Sweden withdrew from this week's PGA Wells Fargo Championship on Monday with lingering knee soreness only 10 days before the PGA Championship.

Aberg, a runner-up at last month's Masters in his major debut, shared 10th at the Heritage in his most recent start a week after finishing behind Scottie Scheffler at Augusta National.

There will be a field of 69 in the signature event at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, since American Peter Malnati, who took Aberg's qualifying place, already had a place in the tournament.

"I'm reaching out to let you all know that I'm going to have to withdraw from the Wells Fargo Championship," Aberg said in a statement.

"I was very excited to tee it up at Quail Hollow for the first time. Unfortunately, I’m dealing with a knee issue and after consulting with my doctors, we think it's best that I take some additional time to rest.

"I hope everyone has a great week and I look forward to teeing it up next week."

That will be at the year's second major championship at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky.

Aberg, 24, earned a tour berth by virtue of his collegiate performance last year at Texas Tech.

He won last year's European Masters on the DP World Tour and captured his first PGA title last November at the RSM Classic.

This year, Aberg was runner-up at Pebble Beach in February, finished eighth at The Players Championship and after his run at the green jacket at the Masters shared 10th at the Heritage for his fifth top-10 effort in his past eight PGA starts.

