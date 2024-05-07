LIV's Gooch says he's getting special invite to PGA Championship

Gooch said Monday he has received a special invitational to next week's PGA Championship.

LOUISVILLE (United States) (AFP) – Talor Gooch, last year's LIV Golf League season champion, said Monday he has received a special invitational to next week's PGA Championship.

Gooch had complained about the lack of world golf ranking points for LIV's 54-hole events keeping strong players out of major tournaments.

But he appears set to show what he can do next week at Valhalla as five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, another LIV player, tries to defend his title.

"Looking forward to Valhalla next week! Thank you for the invitation@PGA See y'all there," Gooch tweeted Monday.

The PGA of America would issue such special invitations but has not announced them for this year.

Gooch complained earlier this year that if Rory McIlroy had won the Masters to complete a career Grand Slam, the feat should come with an asterisk because so many talented LIV Golf players were not in the field.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann of LIV was given a special invitation into the Masters and the PGA Championship after winning the Australian Open title.

Gooch won LIV crowns last year at Adelaide, Singapore and Andalucia and lost another at Jeddah in a playoff to Koepka.

This year, Gooch ranks eighth in LIV standings with his best showing a runner-up effort at Las Vegas. He was fourth last weekend at Singapore.

