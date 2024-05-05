Bayern's Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle injury

Published On: Sun, 05 May 2024 19:58:04 PKT

(Reuters) - Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro will miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to an ankle ligament injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

The Portugal international was taken off in the 17th minute of Bayern's 3-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday after hurting his ankle in an attempt to block a shot.

"Bayern will be without Raphael Guerreiro for the next few games," Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern, who also had Eric Dier taken off at halftime against Stuttgart with a head injury, have several injury concerns with defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano still working back to full fitness.

The German side drew 2-2 in their home game against record 14-times European champions Real Madrid.