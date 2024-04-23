Selby considers retirement after 'pathetic' world championship exit

Defeat capped a dismal season for Selby, who has slipped to fifth in the world rankings.

Sheffield (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Four-time snooker world champion Mark Selby is considering retirement after crashing out at the first round of the world championship 10-6 to qualifier Joe O'Connor on Monday.

Defeat capped a dismal season for Selby, who has slipped to fifth in the world rankings. "I will take a long time to think about it over the summer," said the 40-year-old.

"Away from snooker I'm happy, then when I come to snooker it's the opposite. It was pathetic from start to finish."

O'Connor, who is the only debutant in the field at The Crucible amassed a 7-2 lead during the first session on Sunday and held on for the biggest win of his career despite a rally from one of his snooker heroes.

"I'll sit down with (my wife) Vicky and see what the options are," added Selby.

"Obviously it will be a big decision but if I do carry on playing I need help, probably on the mental side of it a little bit more just to go out there and enjoy the game.

"That's all I want to do, go out there and enjoy it and for me, it's always sort of life or death; I've always been that kind of character, putting too much pressure on myself and trying too hard."