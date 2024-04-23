Tiger's team: Homa, Kisner and Tom Kim join Woods TGL squad

Tiger Woods unveiled the roster, logo and colors for his new Jupiter Links team.

MIAMI (AFP) – Tiger Woods unveiled the roster, logo and colors for his new Jupiter Links team in the TGL virtual golf league on Monday, with the competition set to launch next January.

World number nine Max Homa, fellow American Kevin Kisner and South Korea's Tom Kim will join 15-time major winner Woods on the Jupiter Links Golf Club, which features a main color of "Tiger Red" and a logo of a "Palm Flag" -- a combined palm tree and pin flag.

"Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I'm even more confident this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come," said Woods, a co-founder of the TGL and part-owner of the Jupiter Links team.

Homa, who shared third at the Masters earlier this month, has won six PGA Tour titles, most recently last year at Torrey Pines.

"It's really exciting to call Tiger, Tom and Kevin teammates," Homa said.

Kim, ranked 23rd, shared second in last year's British Open. He has won three PGA Tour titles, most recently last October when he defended his Shriners Children's Open crown.

"I grew up inspired by Tiger Woods, but Max and Kevin are two of my favorite guys out on tour," Kim said.

"It will be incredible to join these guys as teammates and to talk strategy with Tiger in a true competition is something I never dreamed could happen."

Kisner, who shared second at the 2018 British Open, has won six PGA Tour titles, most recently in 2021 at Greensboro.

"When Tiger's competitive fire kicks in, we're going to be ready to play and win," Kisner said.

