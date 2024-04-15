Messi's son goes viral after scoring five goals in one game

Florida (Web Desk) - Lionel Messi's son Mateo's remarkable five-goal display for Inter Miami's Under-9s team, coupled with his emulation of his father's iconic celebration, highlights the bright future of the Messi football dynasty.

Lionel Messi's son Mateo showcased his talent by scoring five goals for Inter Miami's Under 9s team.

The young prodigy not only displayed his skill on the pitch but also emulated one of his father's iconic celebrations, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Mateo's exceptional performance for Inter Miami's Under 9s team has garnered significant attention.

Footage emerged of the youngster running rampant in the kids' game in the United States. As well as scoring a fine free-kick for the Florida club, he went on to net four more times in an excellent individual display for his team.

He even copied one of his dad's most famous celebrations for one of his goals by blowing a kiss. Among his noteworthy goals was a well-executed free-kick, showcasing a glimpse of his inherited football prowess.

The Messi family's footballing legacy continues to shine brightly with Mateo and his elder brother Thiago showcasing their skills on the field. Thiago's recent standout goal for his U12 team further solidifies the notion that talent runs deep in the Messi lineage.

As Lionel Messi excels with Inter Miami at the senior level, the next generation is already proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, with Mateo's stellar performance hinting at a promising future ahead.