Maanum in stable condition after Arsenal Women's star collapses

Paramedics and team medical staff raced onto the pitch to help Maanum

London (AFP) – Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum is in "a stable condition" after collapsing during Sunday's Women's League Cup final win against Chelsea.

Paramedics and team medical staff raced onto the pitch to help Maanum when she suddenly fell to the turf off the ball in second-half stoppage time at Molineux.

The 24-year-old Norway international received oxygen through a mask and was eventually carried off on a stretcher after being treated for around seven minutes.

Both teams remained on the pitch and the match resumed, with Alessia Russo replacing Maanum.

"Frida is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by our medical team. We're all with you, Frida," an Arsenal statement said.

Arsenal went on to win the final 1-0 thanks to Stina Blackstenius' 116th-minute goal. "It's devastating to see one of your team-mates go down like that," Russo said.

"We're all wishing and praying that she's OK. I think it was written in the stars that her best mate went and scored the winner for her. "Frida is a massive player and plays with every bit of her body. She did that today. We just hope she's OK."

Blackstenius, speaking to the BBC after scoring the winner, said of Maanum: "It's always really hard. She's a team-mate and a friend to all of us. We care so much about her.

"You worry a bit when stuff like this happens. We said we wanted to do this for her, to get this win for her because she couldn't be with us at that point."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, who will depart the club at the end of the season to take charge of the US women's national team, said: "Player welfare comes first every time. I really hope (Maanum) is OK. It's always worrying when that happens."

On the game, she added to the BBC: "It's a tough loss. There was nothing between the two teams, I didn't think it was a high quality game, to be honest with you. (Arsenal) took their chance and they are winners."