Coventry's Cup hero Wright recalled to USA squad

Miami (AFP) – Coventry City forward Haji Wright, whose late winner pulled off an FA Cup upset win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, has been recalled to the US national team.

Wright got the call the day after his exploits for his Championship club against Premier League opponents earned his team an FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester United.

The 25-year-old striker has not featured for Gregg Berhalter's USA team since the 2022 World Cup but he could earn his eighth cap in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final against Jamaica in Dallas on Thursday.

Wright was a late call-up after Josh Sargent, who also plays in England's Championship with Norwich City, was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Berhalter also called in attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson, on loan at Union Berlin from Leeds United, to replace Celta Viga midfielder Luca de la Torre, who has a strained quadriceps injury.

The Americans are looking for their third straight Nations League title and if they can beat the Reggae Boyz at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium, they will play Mexico or Panama in Sunday's final.