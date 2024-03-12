Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal ahead of Liverpool, Man City in title race

Sports Sports Arteta 'amazed' Arsenal ahead of Liverpool, Man City in title race

Mikel Arteta side sit top of the Premier League with 10 games to go.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024 08:17:59 PKT

LONDON (AFP) – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said a thrilling contest between Liverpool and Manchester City lends even more credit to the fact his side sit top of the Premier League with 10 games to go.

The Gunners, who are aiming to win a first league title in 20 years, lead Liverpool on goal difference with third-placed City just one point behind in a thrilling title race.

Arsenal were the big winners of last weekend as they struck late to beat Brentford 2-1 for an eighth consecutive league win, while City held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

"It's great to be top, that's for sure –- it was an amazing game of football with two magnificent teams, with so many alternatives," Arteta said at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Porto.

"I think it's an amazing situation that we are even involved, looking at the level that those two teams have and we are still there and we're still at the top.

"So, the ambition raises, we want to continue to be there, and we have to go game-by-game."

Arsenal are also looking to end a long drought in Europe by reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

However, they will have to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit at the Emirates on Tuesday if they are to reach the last eight.

"That's the opportunity that we have tomorrow, in front of our people and in our stadium," added Arteta.

"For 96 minutes bring your energy, bring your noise and let's do it together."

The stunning form of Arteta's men domestically contrasts sharply to their display in Portugal three weeks ago.

Arsenal failed to even manage a shot on target before going down to Galeno's 93rd-minute winner.

But Arteta remains confident his side can turn things around in London.

"Every opponent has their strengths and weaknesses and the way that they approach the game and now we know them a bit better," said Arteta.

"We'll just focus on being ourselves and do more of the things that we can control better than we did a few weeks ago."

Gabriel Martinelli missed the win over Brentford with a cut foot and is not expected to recover in time to face Porto.

