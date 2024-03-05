LIV Golf's Niemann gets spot in PGA Championship: reports

Joaquin Niemann has received a special invitation to May's PGA Championship.

NEW YORK (AFP) – Chile's Joaquin Niemann, coming off his second LIV Golf victory of the year last weekend, has received a special invitation to May's PGA Championship, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Niemann told golfwrx.com on Monday about the entry, which was confirmed by Sports Illustrated and The Golf Channel.

This year's PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 16-19.

Niemann now has places in three of the year's four majors, having received a special invitation last month to the Masters and qualifying for the British Open by winning last December's Australian Open.

American Brooks Koepka won last year's PGA Championship, becoming the first active LIV Golf player to capture a major title with his triumph at Oak Hill.

LIV has other recent major winners, including reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm of Spain and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith of Australia.

Niemann won two PGA Tour titles before departing for the Saudi-backed upstart series. This year, the Chilean won LIV titles last month at Mayakoba and on Sunday at Jeddah.

