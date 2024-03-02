Coleman outsprints Lyles for second world indoor 60m gold

Coleman with Lyles taking silver in 6.44sec. Jamaica's Ackeem Blake claimed bronze in 6.46sec

Published On: Sat, 02 Mar 2024

Glasgow (AFP) – Christian Coleman outsprinted much-hyped American rival Noah Lyles to claim his second world indoor 60m title in Glasgow on Friday.

Coleman, who previously won gold in Birmingham, England, in 2018, timed 6.41 seconds, with Lyles taking silver in 6.44sec. Jamaica's Ackeem Blake claimed bronze in 6.46sec.

"It's amazing, I never take these opportunities for granted," said Coleman, who was also a silver medallist in Belgrade two years ago behind Italy's Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, absent from Glasgow.

"I wanted to come out and put on a show. It's going to give me tremendous momentum" going into the Paris Olympics, he added.

Coleman, who won the world outdoor 100m title in Doha in 2019 but missed the Tokyo Olympics after being hit by a doping ban, was drawn in lane four, with Lyles in five and Blake in six.

The 27-year-old is well known for his quick start and made no mistake at a packed Emirates Arena. He screamed off to the front of the eight-strong field and never looked for one moment in danger of ceding that lead.

"I had a lot of confidence in myself coming in," said Coleman. "You have to feel confident in yourself. I set my mind on letting my body do what I have been doing in practice and I came out with a win.

"I can look forward to the rest of the summer. I've got so many things to work on and I am just looking forward to these opportunities. When you get these opportunities, you have got to take them."

'A great race'



Lyles is a six-time world outdoor champion, last year becoming the first sprinter to win the world 100-200m double since Usain Bolt in 2015.

He had announced that competing indoors in this Olympic year was the perfect chance to hone his start -- which he considers the weak link in his skillset -- in time for the Paris Games.

Lyles also said he had targeted four golds, starting with this race and culminating in a treble sprint haul in the French capital. "To be honest, it's a great race," said Lyles. "Every time I've come down the 60m this year, it's a blessing."

When asked whether he thought he had achieved what he'd set out to accomplish, Lyles replied: "Beside getting gold, yes!

"It feels like one of my best performances - 6.44, I'm never going to be dissatisfied with that. Last year I was running 6.51 and this year I've put down multiple 6.4s, and these are not small 6.4s either, I'm deep into 6.4 territory and talking about 6.3 at some point.

"The 60m is not my favourite race but now you can't say I'm not one of the greats in it." Lyles added: "This is all with training that hasn't really changed. It's so exciting because now I finally get to do an outdoor season.

"I'm very excited for Paris because it has all my favourite events."