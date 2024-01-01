Luton's Lockyer to see heart specialists about football future

He was discharged from hospital after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted

London (AFP) – Luton captain Tom Lockyer says he will meet with health specialists in the new year to decide on his future in football.

The 29-year-old Wales defender suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match against Bournemouth on December 16.

He was discharged from hospital after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted -- a small device used to treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms.

The defender previously had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation after collapsing during Luton's Championship play-off final win against Coventry in May, which the club said was an unrelated issue.

"I will be doing whatever I can in whichever ways are possible to help the gaffer (manager) and the club," Lockyer said on social media on Sunday.

"In what capacity that is remains to be decided as I'm due to meet with specialists in the new year."

He added the "fighting spirit" shown by the Hatters had given him a "much-needed lift" during his recovery, with 18th-placed Luton earning important wins against Newcastle and Sheffield United during the busy Christmas schedule.

Lockyer also thanked the doctors and paramedics who treated him, saying: "I am doing very well and feeling very much myself after the cardiac arrest I suffered in Bournemouth. The reason I'm doing so well is all down to the heroic actions of the players, staff, doctors and paramedics.

"I feel thankful that this happened to me surrounded by these heroes. They saved my life. I will never forget what you did for me."

Lockyer added: "I cannot stress enough how important it is for as many people as possible to know CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). It literally saves lives, like mine."

He also said he had been inundated with good wishes from football fans. "I have been overwhelmed by the support that I have received and thank you all for your messages, letters, gifts and well wishes," said Lockyer.

"Seeing the banners at the ground and hearing my name being sung really did mean a lot to me and my family."