PSG coach Luis Enrique claims 'perfect' relationship with Mbappe

POISSY (France) (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insists he has a "perfect" relationship with Kylian Mbappe, despite the France star forward's attitude during recent games raising questions about his happiness at the club.

Mbappe appeared frustrated during last week's 1-1 Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, disappointed with his teammates for settling for a point when a win would have seen them finish top of their group.

He again looked less than happy at times during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Lille in Ligue 1, a match in which he played through the middle of the attack, away from his usual preferred role on the left flank.

"As always, a perfect relationship," Luis Enrique said when asked how he got on with Mbappe at a press conference on Tuesday, on the eve of PSG's final match of the year at home to Metz.

"We are not a couple but that is mainly because he doesn't want us to be," the Spaniard joked.

"I don't know why I keep getting asked this question. I am very close to most of my players."

"Kylian is always making jokes and laughing," he added.

Mbappe, who is out of contract at the end of this season, will celebrate his 25th birthday on Wednesday.

"Twenty-five is so young. I hope he continues to have more success at PSG and that we are able to help him," Luis Enrique said.

"He is fantastic. We are lucky to have him," he added of a player who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season.

