Argentina's Cabrera reinstated by PGA after prison stay: report

Angel Cabrera has been reinstated by the PGA Tour and over-50 PGA Tour Champions.

NEW YORK (AFP) – Two-time major winner Angel Cabrera has been reinstated by the PGA Tour and over-50 PGA Tour Champions after serving a two-year prison sentence for gender violence, Golf Digest reported Tuesday.

The 54-year-old from Argentina, the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters champion, was notified that his suspension had been immediately lifted in a Monday letter from PGA Tour senior vice president Andy Levinson that was obtained by Golf Digest.

"Failure to comply with the terms of your release from prison or any additional information regarding your legal situation in Argentina may result in the immediate reinstatement of your suspension," Levinson wrote, according to the report.

Cabrera was convicted in July 2021 in an Argentine court of assaulting, threatening and harassing his former partner between 2016 and 2018.

He was suspended by the PGA Tour after his conviction but was released from prison last August and played in an Argentine golf tournament last weekend.

Cabrera's only PGA Tour titles came at the two majors and the 2014 Greenbrier Classic, his most recent worldwide victory in a top-level tour event.

