Watkins's late winner gives Villa 2-1 win over 10-man Brentford

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Dec 2023 22:17:35 PKT

LONDON (Reuters) - Ollie Watkins scored a late winner against his former club as Aston Villa came from behind to win 2-1 at 10-man Brentford on Sunday and move into second place in the Premier League.

Villa started brightly but spurned several first-half chances with Matty Cash and Jacob Ramsey both putting efforts wide from close range.

Instead, the Bees broke the deadlock just before halftime through Keane Lewis-Potter, who reacted first to win the second ball at a corner and fire home his first Premier League goal.

Brentford's Ben Mee was sent off after 71 minutes for a reckless lunge on substitute Leon Bailey, after the intervention of VAR to upgrade the yellow initially given by referee David Coote.

Villa made the numerical advantage count six minutes later when Bailey found Alex Moreno unmarked at the back post to level the contest with a cool header.

The visitors took the lead after 85 minutes through Watkins, who nodded home Ramsey's corner and sparked a goalmouth scuffle after celebrating in front of his former fans, who subsequently booed his every touch of the ball.

Villa's Boubacar Kamara was also sent off, for grabbing Yehor Yarmoliuk by the neck, in added time after Villa keeper Emi Martinez's attempt to drag Neal Maupay to his feet prompted another flashpoint as an entertaining game ended in chaotic fashion.

The win, Villa's fifth in six league games, put them second on 38 points, with Brentford 12th on 19.