PSG get first win in Women's Champions League as Chelsea and Haecken draw

Paris Saint-Germain broke their duck in the Women's Champions League with a 2-1 win

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain broke their duck in the Women's Champions League with a 2-1 win against Roma on Thursday as Chelsea and Haecken played out a goalless draw in London.

Goals either side of the break from Grace Geyoro and Marie-Antoinette Katoto gave PSG their first win of the campaign, despite Valentina Giacinti pulling one back for Roma in the second half.

Geyoro sent the 'keeper the wrong way from the spot right on the stroke of half-time and then just one minute after the interval, Katoto doubled the hosts' lead from close range following slick PSG passing.

Katarzyna Kiedrzynek saved brilliantly from Manuela Giugliano's penalty in the 54th minute, before Giacinti produced a fine finish to set the Parc des Princes' nerves jangling with just over 30 minutes remaining.

Earlier, Group C tabletoppers Bayern Munich were held at home by Ajax with Chasity Grant's goal wiping out Lea Schueller's second-minute opener.

Chelsea and Swedish side Haecken, the only two undefeated teams in Group D, drew 0-0 at Stamford Bridge while Paris FC claimed a 2-1 victory at home against Real Madrid thanks to two strikes from Julie Dufour and Gaetane Thiney in the first six minutes.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea dominated the match but were unable to break down Haecken, who remain top on seven points, with Erin Cuthbert hitting the bar and Lauren James being denied by an excellent Jennifer Falk.

"(Haecken) did exactly what we thought they would do, so they've achieved what they wanted to," Hayes said to UEFA after the goalless encounter.