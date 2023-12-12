Neither Ronaldo nor Messi - Gautam Gambhir's hero is someone else

NEW DELHI (Web Desk) - Gambhir's shocking response sent social media users into overdrive, with the plain-spoken statement garnering attention beyond the world of cricket.

It all started during a live event as Gambhir was asked whom he preferred among football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Gambhir’s reply was ‘short and sweet’, as he said without batting an eyelid: “None. I think I would go for Rashford.” Marcus Rashford plays for Manchester United.

Picking the better footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been one of the most long-standing debates in all of sports history, let alone just football.

The two have been exceptional in their own way over the course of their illustrious careers with umpteen records and trophies won both as a player and as a captain at club and international level.

And the debate is not just restricted to the world of football, sports personalities all across the globe are often asked about their pick in the battle. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was recently asked about which footballer he prefers out of the two and the response was rather shocking.

In video that has gone viral all over social media following Gambhir's mind-numbing response, the ex-India opener, when asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi, replied saying, "none," before adding: “Because I think I would go with Marcus Rashford.”

