Bayern's Gnabry sidelined by tendon injury

(Reuters) - Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry's season has been derailed by yet another injury setback, with the Bundesliga champions saying on Sunday that he picked up a tendon injury in a 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gnabry, who has already missed games due to a hip injury and a fractured arm earlier this season, came on in the 66th minute of Sunday's match but limped off the pitch just five minutes later.

"Serge Gnabry suffered a muscle tendon injury in the left adductor area during the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt on Saturday," Bayern said in a statement.

"Gnabry, who had to come off after just five minutes in Frankfurt after coming on as a second-half substitute, will therefore miss the upcoming games."

Bayern, second in the league standings, next travel to face Manchester United in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, before hosting VfB Stuttgart on Sunday.