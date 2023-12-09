USA, Mexico submit bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

Columbus (AFP) – The United States and Mexico have submitted a joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the two federations announced on Friday.

The bid is expected to face opposition from Brazil and a three-nation European bid including Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands.

Should the North American bid succeed it would extend a streak of major international tournaments being held in the region.

The USA is hosting CONMEBOL's Copa America next year with FIFA's expanded Club World Cup in the country in 2025 before the 2026 World Cup itself which is being co-hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said that they hoped to replicate many elements of the 2026 men's tournament.

"The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men's World Cup just a year prior," she said.

"As a result, we believe the time is right to host a FIFA Women's World Cup that features a truly world-class experience for players and fans, alike. This will not only unlock the economic potential of women's soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve," she added.

Last year's women's World Cup was held in Australia and New Zealand. The USA has hosted the tournament twice in the past -- in 1999 and 2003.

The last time the tournament was held in North America was when Canada hosted in 2015. The USA are the most successful nation in the women's game having won the World Cup on four occasions.