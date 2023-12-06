Klopp frustrated by 'unpleasant' debate over Alexander-Arnold position

There has been growing clamour for the right-back to move forward to play in midfield

Wed, 06 Dec 2023 09:58:43 PKT

London (AFP) – Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that Trent Alexander-Arnold will play in whichever position suits Liverpool best as the German slammed "unpleasant" attempts to "create headlines" around the defender.

There has been growing clamour for the right-back to move forward to play in midfield to allow him to use his creative abilities. England boss Gareth Southgate has used Alexander-Arnold as a central midfielder on several occasions this season.

The 25-year-old was hugely influential in Liverpool's dramatic late comeback to beat Fulham 4-3 on Sunday, pushing forward for the final 30 minutes and scoring an 88th-minute winner. That came a week after he netted the equaliser in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at the home of champions Manchester City.

Klopp, however, has no intention of listening to the noise, describing it as "very unpleasant, tries to create headlines", even though he admits Alexander-Arnold has the ability to feature further forward.

"We play him where we think it's best for him and then people say 'he has to play there, play there," he told reporters. "He became one of the most successful players in the history of Liverpool, in the recent history, playing as a right-back. "He will play where it is best for us, that's just how it is.

"I'm not stubborn and don't not want to play him in midfield, not at all, but I am not part of the discussion," he said.

Klopp, whose team travel to the Premier League's bottom club, Sheffield United, on Wednesday, said: "We still have to make decisions on what is best for the team and Trent sees it exactly the same way.

"He wants to play and from my point of view he has to be influential and we have to make sure we help him with the positioning."

Second placed Liverpool, two points behind leaders Arsenal, are waiting for a scan to discover the extent of the knee injury defender Joel Matip suffered against Fulham, with Klopp admitting it "doesn't look good".

