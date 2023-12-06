France's Dubuisson retires from pro golf aged 33

Paris (AFP) – Frenchman Victor Dubuisson, a former Ryder Cup winner, announced his retirement from professional golf at the age of only 33 in an interview published on Tuesday.

Dubuisson climbed to a career-best of 15th in the world rankings in 2015 but lost form after a series of injuries and is now ranked outside the top 1,000. "It's life, for me it's not an end," he told French sports daily L'Equipe.

"I started from nothing, so I'm extremely satisfied with what I've done. I still see myself as a little kid with my little bag and my Decathlon clubs. "I was not predestined to have this career at all."

Dubuisson only played eight events on the European Tour last season, withdrawing three times and posting a highest finish of 69th. He was an amateur world number one and was widely tipped for greatness when he broke into the upper echelons of the game.

Dubuisson won the Turkish Open in both 2013 and 2015 but his career highlights were going unbeaten in three matches in Europe's 2014 Ryder Cup victory and finishing runner-up to Jason Day in a dramatic WGC World Matchplay final earlier that year.

"Many people will say that I could have done more and that I could have been world number one," said Dubuisson. "But I'm more than happy with it (his career). I don't live in regret all the time. When I look behind me, where I started and where I am, I can tell you that I am very happy."

Dubuisson posted two top-10 finishes at major tournaments, in the British Open and PGA Championship nine years ago.