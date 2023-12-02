Italy script Spain's first loss since World Cup win

Nations League finalists also qualify for next year's summer Olympics in Paris

Sat, 02 Dec 2023 11:59:05 PKT

Pontevedra (Reuters) - Spain suffered their first defeat since August's World Cup triumph as Italy edged them 3-2 in the Women's Nations League A in Pontevedra on Friday.

Early second-half goals by Valentina Giacinti, Michela Cambiaghi and Elena Linari helped Italy offset Group 4 topper Spain's 12th-minute goal through Athenea del Castillo.

Italy weathered a late Esther Gonzalez strike to end Spain's eight-match winning streak.

Spain coach Montse Tome had made six changes to the side that beat bottom side Switzerland 7-1 in October to ensure a Nations League semi-final berth.

Italy have equalled second-placed Sweden at seven points from five games in a race to avoid a relegation play-off.

Sweden will visit Spain on Dec. 5 while Italy will host already-relegated Switzerland in their last group fixtures.