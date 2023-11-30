Neymar, Bruna Biancardi split two months after daughter's birth

"I inform you that I do not have a relationship," says Biancardi

RIO DE JANEIRO (Web Desk) - Bruna Biancardi gave birth to her daughter Mavie, on October 6, but announced through Instagram that she no longer had a romantic relationship with the dad, Neymar Jr.

She shared that while it is a private matter, she understands that she is a public figure and that is why she clarified the situation with her followers on social media.

"I inform you that I do not have a relationship. We are Mavie's parents, and this is the reason for our bond. I hope they stop linking me with the constant news," the model, 29, wrote in a short Instagram story.

Biancardi’s revelation also came days after Neymar denied recently sending messages to a Brazilian OnlyFans model.

The Al-Hilal striker reportedly said in a post on social media that the leaked messages were from “years ago.”

The couple had been in the headlines during their relationship because of the soccer player's reported infidelities. They started dating during Christmas 2021, although they broke up a couple of times because of the aforementioned problem.

It isn't known what was the straw that broke the camel's back that saw them break up for good.

This week gives Neymar Jr no respite, and it's only Tuesday. On Sunday, November 26, an alleged party organized by the Brazilian soccer player at his home in Rio de Janeiro was leaked.

In addition, according to journalist Fábia Oliveira, the 31-year-old player had allegedly was seen 'flirting' with actress Nathália Morais.

In addition, an alleged conversation with OnlyFans model Aline Faria was also leaked. Neymar is alleged to have asked her for photos without clothes, but the model replied that he had to subscribe to her channel to have access.

There is no special treatment for anyone, as this is how OnlyFans models keep their income.